Banditry: 10 soldiers, 68 villagers killed in Zamfara

By Attahiru Ahmed-Gusau
No fewer than 10 soldiers, 68 villagers were on Sunday said to have been killed as a result of an attacked by armed bandits in Mutunji village of Dansadau emirate in Maru local government area of Zamfara state.

Tribune Online gathered that the bodies of the 10 killed soldiers were on Monday deposited at Yariman Bakura Bakura specialists hospital in Gusau, state capital.

It was further gathered that more than 40 people have sustained serious injuries and were receiving treatment at both Dansadau general hospital and Yariman Bakura Specialist hospital in Gusau.

