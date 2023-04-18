Following the recent collapse of the building in Banana Island, media personality Daddy Freeze said thanking God where lives were lost is greediness.

The media personality wrote on his verified Instagram page on Tuesday, 18 April,2023

“10 people lose their lives in a collapsed building, and the one person who survives gives testimony? Really? This is not a testimony! “Rather, it’s a manifestation of our innate caveman mentality, built on the foundations of greed and selfishness…”

This has stirred several reactions from netizens on his thought; several rebuked his comment, while a number bought his idea

Freeze added that Nigerians and their way of selecting their choice of suiting scriptures ”Nigerians and selective choice of scriptures”, he asked why netizens refuse to thank God when Tinubu won the election

