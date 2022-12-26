Baale Agbe wants insurance cover for Nigerian farmers

Baale Agbe-in-Council of Oyo State has charged both the state and Federal Government to help insure farmers and their farms against unforeseen disasters.

Speaking at the annual conference of the Baale Agbe and Chiefs in all local government areas of the state, held at the Iseyin Town Hall, the Baale Agbe of Oyo state, Chief Jacob Omodewu, said government at all levels need to assist farmers with insurance in order to promote food security in the state and Nigeria as a whole.

He lamented that most farm produce were washed away due to the heavy rain that fell this year.

According to him, insecurity is another major problem facing farmers in the state, especially at Oke-Ogun axis where the bulk of the produce come from.

Also, he urged the government to always patronise real farmers whenever they want to do empowerment rather than ‘political’ farmers.

He said: “The rain that fell this year affected our production; some of our maize were washed away. Climate change affected us seriously, especially at Saki.

“Personally, I lost six acres of cassava to the rains but I can’t question God. When we talk of challenges, the government needs to help us, insure our farms, so that we won’t be affected by disasters.”

Meanwhile, Secretary of the Council, Alhaji Abdullahi Kasali, lauded the members for their sacrifice in the course of implementing the various directives and assignments given to them by the Oyo state government despite all odds.

Kasali said: “I salute our members’ courage because it is not easy to be at the centre of the rural dwellers preaching peace, especially at the period that many migrants from areas affected by insecurity are trooping to our area in the South West where we have relative peace.”

The council also promoted some of its members, including Alhaji Isiak Akanbi, Alhaja Sefiat Adetola, Chief Tunji Alabi, Chief Alabi Oladejo, Chief Bernard Adegoke, Chief Dorcas Akinola, Adeyanju Akinkunmi, among others.

He urged the new officers to see their inauguration as a call for service to humanity.

Also, the Baale Agbe of Saki East and Chairman, Baale Agbe in Council of Oke-Ogun, Chief Ismail Adegbiji, said security is needed in the Oke-Ogun area, which is the food basket of the state and Nigeria as a whole.

“Government needs to liaise with the Baale Agbe in-Council and All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) to discuss possible solutions to the challenges of insecurity.”

Furthermore, in their separate remarks, the Iyalode Agbe of Oyo State, Alhaja Tawakalitu Ishola, and Otun Iyalode Agbe, Alhaja Sefiat Adetola said they are doing everything possible to engage and create more awareness for the younger ones to embrace farming.





