AY’s outburst: Basketmouth keeps mum

The age long beef between popular comedians, Ayo Makun, otherwise known as AY and Bright Okocha, better known as Basketmouth was finally brought to the fore during the week when AY ripped into Basketmouth, saying the comedian has refused to talk to him because he is battling uncontrollable superiority complex.

There has been supremacy battle between AY and Basketmouth for some years with investigation by R revealing that the beef was largely caused by either party’s unrelenting drive to stay ahead of their game as one of the biggest humour merchants in the country.

Meanwhile, Basketmouth who was part of the recently held Asha Live in Lagos concert does not want to be dragged into the feud as he refused to speak out on the matter despite pressure from fans who insisted he should say his side of the story after it appeared he had been nailed by AY.

Those who have been paying close attention to the relationship that exists between the two famous comedians over the years would have observed that it is no love lost affair as they both don’t feature on each other’s comedy concert neither celebrates their success stories in the comedy and movie industries where they have branched into.

During an interactive session with his fans on Instagram during the week and monitored by R, AY asked his fans to ask him any question and he will obliged them. A fan had asked if he had issues with Basketmouth but AY replied saying he didn’t have any issue with him, adding that “People having unnecessary issues with you are the price you have to pay for being progressive.”

AY hinted that Basketmouth has been battling with what he described as “uncontrollable superiority complex for the longest”, so avoiding his “incessant childishness only became necessary for my sanity.”





When R reached out to Basketmouth for his reaction to AY’s spat, Basketmouth didn’t respond to message sent to his Whatsapp number and could not be reached on phone as of the time of filing this report.

