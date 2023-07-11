African Women Conference (AWC) has congratulated the immediate past Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu for emerging as the Foreign Investment Network (FIN), the African knowledge partner of Forbes Best of Africa Award (Emerging Markets), Outstanding Woman Of The Year Award 2023.

A congratulatory letter made available to newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday, signed by AWC Convener, Dr. Jumai Ahmadu, commends Aliyu for emerging winner of the highly prestigious and coveted international award among many nominees.

The letter reads in part: “On behalf of the Africa Women Conference (AWC), I wish to extend our heartfelt congratulations to you on the prestigious “FIN Outstanding Woman Of The Year Award 2023” from the Foreign Investment Network (FIN), the African knowledge partner of Forbes Best of Africa Award (Emerging Markets).

“This well-deserved recognition no doubt highlights your exceptional contributions as a political leader, administrator, and humanitarian.

“Your dedication to bridging the gap between the rich and the poor through philanthropy is truly amazing and admirable. Your notable achievements in areas such as social mobilisation, provision of healthcare, shelter, free education; care for the elderly, as well as entrepreneurial development, are indeed, glaring and remarkable.

“Your recognition as the FIN Outstanding Woman Of The Year remains a huge inspiration to women across the African continent and the world, just as your unwavering commitment to making a positive impact on society sets a pathway for others to emulate”.

It therefore wished her “The very best as you receive this award in London, United Kingdom, on 18th July, 2023. May your accomplishments continue to inspire and empower women, and may you attain even greater heights in your future endeavors”.

Another letter, co-signed by President, FIN Group, Dr. Alex Itkin and the Chairman, FIN Group, H. E Olayinka Fayomi, reads: “Your nomination is in recognition of your unparalleled character, thorough leadership, uncommon courage, resilience, commitment to welfare and philanthropy.

The Outstanding Woman of the Year award will be conferred on the “Zinariya of Lokoja” in London, on 18th July, 2023 by Mark Furlong (President, Forbes Custom) during the FIN/Forbes Best of Africa Award Reception.

Aliyu will be honoured alongside personalities like Lord John Bird OBE (Member of House of Lords, UK), Dr Wafik Mustafa (Chairman, British Arab Network), Duchess Niveen Garmal (UN peace Ambassador) and Rajesh Agrawal Deputy Mayor London (business).

Others include Rabrinda Limachane (businessman and Philanthropist), Rt. Hon Paul Scully (Under Secretary of State Technology, London), Engr. Gbenga Komolafe (CEO, Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission).

The event will be graced by key personalities from the business community, policymakers, entrepreneurs, opinion leaders, the media, Forbes’ partners and international investors.

