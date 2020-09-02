As a result of the extremely provocative and unwarranted assault on workers and the trade union movement by the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, the Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) have declared mass workers action against the Rivers State Government and directed the complete withdrawal of workers’ services throughout the State.

In a statement issued by the aviation Unions, the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE) and Association of Nigerian Aviation Professionals (ANAP) which are all affiliated to the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Air Transport Services Senior Staff of Nigeria (ATSSSAN), an affiliate of Trade Union Congress (TUC) and operating together as Joint Aviation Unions (JAU), they all declared total support for the planned mass action in Rivers State.

The aviation unions stated: “Accordingly, and in effecting the aviation component of the NLC directive, notice is hereby served to all concerned; the Federal Ministry of Aviation, FAAN, NCAA, airlines (domestic and foreign), airport services providers, and airport users (especially air travellers) that the domestic and international wing of the Port-Harcourt Airport, Omagwa, will be completely inoperative as from 00hrs on 8th September 2020 as a result of total withdrawal of workers’ services at the two terminals, until otherwise directed by the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria.

The statement was jointly signed by the secretary generals of the aviation unions.

