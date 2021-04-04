Attack on Soludo: Abducted commissioner released, say Police

Anambra State Police Command has confirmed the released of the the State Commissioner for Water Resources and Public Utilities, Engr. Emeka Ezenwanne, reportedly kidnapped during the attack on the former Central Bank of Nigeria governor, Professor Charles Soludo, at his country home of Isoufia community in Aguata local government area of the state.

According to the State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ikenganya Tochukwu, who confirmed the released in a statement in Awka, on Sunday, said; “The Anambra State Police Command today 4th April, 2021, wishes to confirm to the members of the Public, especially Ndi Anambra the safety of Engr Emeka Ezenwanne, the State Commissioner for Water Resources and Public Utilities.

The Police, Military and Other Security Agencies had mounted intense search and rescue efforts, which had closed in on his abductors, thereby forcing his release.

According to Tochukwu, the Hon Commissioner returned home unhurt, in the early hours of today 4th April 2021.

“Recall, he was abducted following the attack at Isuofia Civic Center that led to the murder of three (3) Police Officers by some hoodlums.

The Police Command had arrested five suspects in connection with the incident and remains committed in apprehending the remaining gang members.

Meanwhile, the State Police Commissioner, Mr. Monday K. has called for calm and reiterates the Command’s commitment towards ensuring safety and security of Ndi Anambra and residents alike.

