In the vibrant world of Afrobeat and Afro Fusion, rising artiste, Hussien Ibrahim Ademola, famous as ATS, known for his infectious rhythms and captivating melodies, has released his latest track entitled “Labake.”

Following his previous hit “Waka Waka,” ATS continues to impress with his unique blend of musical styles. Despite being an independent artiste without a label, ATS has garnered a dedicated following known as 99 Bad.

This loyal fan base has eagerly anticipated his latest release, which promises to be a chart-topper.

He said “Labake” tells the story of love lost, inspired by a real-life breakup that deeply affected ATS. The song, according to ATS was penned in 2021 but only recorded in 2023, and would as a testament to his resilience and self-affirmation.

ATS’s signature style shines through in “Labake,” characterised by beats, hooks, and instrumentation. The track blends elements of Afrobeats and Pop, creating a sound that is both refreshing and irresistible.

What sets “Labake” apart is the collaboration with fellow Lagos Island artist Yungfellafire. Known for his mesmerising vocals and impeccable delivery, Yungfellafire added an extra layer of depth and emotion to the track, elevating it to new heights of musical excellence.

Fans and critics alike have been quick to praise “Labake” for its infectious energy and relatable lyrics. With its irresistible charm and undeniable appeal, the track is poised to become a summer anthem and solidify ATS’s position as a rising star in the Afrobeat scene.