Atiku’s resignation ignites mass defection in Adamawa

The resignation of former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has ignited mass defection from the ruling People Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, the All Progressive Congress (APC) as well as other political parties in Adamawa.

Prominent members of APC and PDP who have already dumped their parties for the new coalition party Africa Democracy Congress (ADC) include the APC governorship candidate in the 2023 general election, Senator Abbo, former youth coordinator for Tinubu in 2023 in Adamawa, and some stakeholders in all 21 local government areas in the state.

From the People Democratic Party, those who have decided to join Atiku in ADC include former governors and deputy governors, national and state assembly members, senior PDP members in the state, and local government areas.

Already the poster of former Umar Bindow is all over the state seeking election under ADC while about 90 percent of his cabinet members are also ready to dump their parties.

Atiku Abubakar announced his resignation as a member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), citing irreconcilable differences with the current direction of the party.

In a letter dated July 14, 2025, and addressed to the Chairman of PDP, Jada 1 Ward, Jada Local Government Area of Adamawa State, Atiku expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the opportunities granted him by the party, including serving two full terms as Vice President and running twice as its presidential candidate.

Describing his decision as “heartbreaking,” Atiku stated that his resignation was necessitated by what he termed a deviation from the foundational principles on which the PDP was built.

“I find it necessary to part ways due to the current trajectory the Party has taken, which I believe diverges from the foundational principles we stood for,” the letter reads.

He acknowledged the support and opportunities provided by the PDP throughout his political career and extended best wishes to the party and its leadership.

Atiku, who holds the traditional title of Waziri Adamawa, signed off the letter with respect, and it was officially received by the local party leadership on July 14, 2025″

Meanwhile, reactions have continued to trail his resignation, though, not coming as a surprise, the PDP state chairman, Barrister Aliyu Shehu said ” his departure from the party is huge, I wish him well but I can assure you that PDP in Adamawa remains strong.

Another state executive member of PDP in Adamawa who pleaded not to mention told our correspondent that his departure from the party will have negative effect on the party both in the state and at the National level, We cannot pretend about it. He said.

In an interview carried out by Tribune online in Yola, it was different opinions

Umar Jada, a political activist and a very strong supporter of Atiku said the departure of the former Vice President and very senior and seasoned politicians from PDP will spell dome for the party.

James Gibson, a grassroot politician in Numan said ” politicians are noted for jumping ships even when their in power, that some big names are leaving one party to another is no news.

What is important is what is the new entrants are bringing to the or your party, I wish Atiku and others who have left and those who also planning to leave their parties for another.

Like the saying goes, “Soldier go, solider come, barrack remain”.