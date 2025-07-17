How Tinubu directed me to visit Buhari on sickbed in London — Shettima

• Shettima, Atiku, Obi, others attend prayer session in Daura

Vice-President Kashim Shettima has explained how President Bola Tinubu directed him to visit the late former President Muhammadu Buhari on his sickbed in London, United Kingdom, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported.

Shettima made this known on Wednesday after a brief prayer for the repose of the soul of Buhari, held at the deceased’s residence in Daura, Katsina State.

He said Tinubu was personally pained by the loss of Buhari, adding that it was not a loss only to the family of Buhari, the people of Daura or the people of Katsina State, but it was a major loss to the nation and to the African continent.

According to him, people from far and wide have called to commiserate with Tinubu over the sad demise of “our elder statesman.” He stated that every soul shall test the torment of death, adding that death was an inevitable destiny that hangs on everyone’s neck.

“We should all consider ourselves as travellers with our bag and baggage waiting for the train,” he said.

He added: “The president was personally pained by the loss. He sent me to London earlier on to go and visit the late president. I was there for two days and when he answered the call of Allah, the president equally directed me and the Chief of Staff to go and accompany the family and the body of the late president back home.

“And based on consultation with Tinubu, the family of the late president Buhari and the Government of Katsina State, it was unanimously resolved that tomorrow (Thursday) by God’s grace, by noon, we shall all gather here to offer our prayers for the repose of the soul of the late president.”

Shettima said that Buhari was not an ordinary person, adding that Nigerians from all walks of life were still free to come and offer their condolences to the Government and people of Katsina State.

Dignitaries present were former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Labour Party presidential candidate for the 2023 general election, Mr Peter Obi, former Governor Nasir El-Rufai, Alhaji Mamman Daura, Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Suleiman-Ibrahim, Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, Minister of Environment, Alhaji Balarabe Abbas, and the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Bagudu. Others were the FCT Minister of State, Dr Mariya Mahmoud.