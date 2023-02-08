Amaechi Okonkwo – Port Harcourt

The Atiku faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers has rejected the after-thought decision of Rivers State Governor Wike to grant the faction use of the Aokiye Amesiamaka Stadium for the party’s Presidential Campaign.

The faction came out Wednesday afternoon to say it was no longer interested in using the stadium at Igwuruta-Ali after the Governor, the previous day announced that he had listened to advice from several quarters of the state to reapproved the use of the stadium for Atiku’s Presidential campaign planned for the venue, February 11.

Wike had while addressing the party’s governorship campaign rally at Ogu in Ogu/Bolo local government area of the state on Tuesday, announced reapproval for the PDP Presidential Campaign Council to use the stadium.

He had about two weeks ago through the state the Commissioner for Sports, Barr. Christopher Green, wrote to the Presidential Campaign Council, revoking an earlier approval for the use of the venue.

But, Dr. Leloonu Nwibubasa, spokesperson of the PDP Campaign Council in Rivers State, speaking in a radio programme in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, said the council could take Governor Wike by his words.

“We are aware that yesterday he announced that the stadium has been restored and that he has rescinded his decision. But let me state this very clearly, the Presidential Campaign Council of Atiku Abubakar is not interested in Governor Wike’s ‘greek gift,” he said.

