Atiku’ll reopen borders, solve insecurity woes, Tambuwal assures Nigerians

The governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, on Saturday said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar would reopen the nation’s borders, if elected at the 2023 general elections.

Tambuwal, the director general of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, affirmed this at the party’s rally in Illela Local Government Area of the state.

According to him, the PDP presidential candidate has better plans for the country.

“These include reopening of the nation’s borders, addressing challenges of insecurity and the provision of basic necessities of life for Nigerians.”

The governor added that his administration in the state had a lot of empathy for the people of Illela, being among the worst hit areas by banditry attacks.

“However, in spite of challenges of insecurity, economic recess and the negative impact of COVID-19, we have executed several projects under healthcare, education, water supply and social interventions, among others,” he said.

Also, Yusuf Sulaiman, the DG of Sokoto Campaign Management Council, asked the people of the area to elect continuity in governance by casting their votes for PDP.

Sa’idu Umar, the PDP governorship candidate, promised that the international market project at Illela would receive the attention it deserves from his administration if elected.

Also, at Kware LGA, Umar said he owed exceptional attention to the people of the state in general.

He pledged to sustain the legacies of Tambuwal and begin a more developmental project if elected.





In his statement, Mannir Dan’iya, the Sokoto North Senatorial candidate of PDP and incumbent deputy governor, vouched for the current administration’s successes in the state.

He advised the people of the state to reciprocate the gesture by voting for PDP, adding that many developmental projects were planned for Kware LGA in the 2023 budget.