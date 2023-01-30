Atiku wants banks to step up mobile banking

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for approving the extension of the deadline for swapping of old Naira notes to redesigned ones.

In a series of tweets on his verified handle, the former Vice President noted that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has finally listened to patriotic voices.

“It is commendable that the CBN finally listened to the patriotic voices for a slight extension of the January 31 deadline for the exchange of old Naira notes to minimise its adverse effects on the most vulnerable of our people.

“I suggest that the @cenbank should encourage the banks to step up their mobile banking activities to ensure that Nigerians in remote areas and the unbanked benefit from this extension.

“It is my hope that Nigerians will take advantage of this new window to chan00ge their old notes to new ones. -AA”

His remark followed earlier plea he made to the President to approve a short extension.

In a separate tweet, spokesperson of Atiku/Okowa Campaign Organization, Kola Ologbondiyan, said Nigerians should be grateful for Atiku’s plea to the President to give a little more time for the cash swap.

“Nigerians have @atiku to thank for his patriotic appeal to the Federal Governmentto exten88d the deadline for the submission of the old naira notes.

The dzifference between @atiku and @OffficialABAT had always been magnificently clear.

“While it is always about patriotism and the feelings of 6th zfor @atiku, it is always about the self for BAT. @cenbank must monitor the distribution of the new notes during this extended period and ensure that the bullion van politician does not hijack the new notes.” Ologbondiyan tweeted.