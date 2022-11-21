Atiku promises to revive  Dadin Kowa Dam in Gombe to generate electricity, enhance trade

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has promised to revive Dadin Kowa Dam to generate light for the country when elected in the forthcoming election.

Speaking at the PDP presidential campaign rally in Gombe on Monday, Atiku said all the roads linking Gombe to Adamawa with Borno, Bauchi and Yobe will be reconstructed for the purposes of enhancing trade and commerce under his government.

He said: “Let me reiterate the promises we made by the grace of God and your support for the PDP, we promised to empower your business men to expand their businesses so that they can expand their businesses for our young men and women.

“We also promised you that the Dadin Kowa Dam, which was built by the PDP to provide electricity and irrigation, is activated for electricity and irrigation, provided you support the government of PDP.

“We will make sure that all the roads linking Gombe to Adamawa with Borno, with Bauchi, with Yobe are all reconstructed for the purposes of enhancing trade and commerce.

Also speaking, the Chairman of PDP Campaign Council and governor of Akwa-Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel, said that the economy will bounce back and the Naira strengthened when PDP comes on board in 2023.

He said: “When PDP was in power, how much was a tin of milk, how much is a tin of milk today? When PDP was in power, how much was a bag of rice, how much is a bag of rice today? When PDP was in power, how much was one orange, how much is an orange sold today?

“We just want to let the People know that PDP is coming back to make sure that our economy bounces back, to make sure that our naira regain in strength, to make sure you have more milk in your tea.”