Atiku denies dumping PDP

Former Vice President and Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has dismissed reports claiming he has resigned from the party, describing them as malicious lies and a calculated political smear campaign.

The rebuttal came through a statement issued on Friday by Atiku’s media adviser, Paul Ibe, in response to widespread speculation fueled by a post on a Facebook page known as ‘Adamawa Happenings’.

The post alleged that Atiku had dumped the PDP, prompting concerns among his supporters and the wider public.

Ibe categorically refuted the claim, calling it a “crude, shameless political hatchet job” designed to cause confusion and mislead Nigerians.

“Atiku Abubakar has not — we repeat, has not — resigned from the PDP,” the statement read. “He remains a steadfast, bona fide, and loyal member of the party.”

The statement described the Facebook report as the work of “faceless political operatives” bent on sowing discord within the opposition party and destabilizing Atiku’s support base.

It urged Nigerians and party faithful to ignore what it termed a “malicious fabrication” lacking any credibility or factual basis.

“This is not just fake news – it is a vile, vexatious ploy that deserves nothing but contempt,” Ibe added.

Atiku, who served as Nigeria’s Vice President from 1999 to 2007 and has contested for the presidency multiple times, remains one of the PDP’s most prominent figures and a leading voice in opposition politics.

His camp emphasized that he remains firmly committed to the PDP’s ideals and to the democratic aspirations of the Nigerian people.

The false resignation rumour comes amid ongoing political realignments and speculations ahead of the 2027 general elections, where Atiku is widely seen as a potential contender once again.