Tinubu appoints Nasir Abdulsalam as new Ajaokuta Steel MD

Clement Idoko

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has approved the appointment of Nasir Naeem Abdulsalam as the Managing Director, Ajaokuta Steel Company.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation Sen. George Akume who announced this a statement on Friday in Abuja, said the appointment takes effect from 3rd April, 2025.

The statement signed by Segun Imohiosen, Director, Information and Public Relations, on behalf of the SGF, noted that the appointment is in accordance with the provisions of the Certain Political and Judicial Office Holders (Salaries and Allowances, etc) Act 2008 as amended.

Until his appointment, Nasir served as the Technical Adviser to the Honourable Minister of Steel Development as well as the Special Assistant (Academics) to the Director General of the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS).

“President Tinubu tasks the appointee to leverage on his wealth of experience in the steel industry in his new assignment in revolutionising the company to generate important upstream and downstream industrial and economic activities that will position the nation as the industrial hub of Africa in line with the diversification drive of the Renewed Hope Agenda,” the statement added.

