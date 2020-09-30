ASUU strike becoming unreasonable ― Gov Umahi

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has described the Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU) strike as unreasonable as it affects children and parents also.

Governor Umahi made this known on Wednesday during a live broadcast to mark Nigeria at 60 and Ebonyi at 24 at the state new government house, Abakaliki.

He, however, urged the union to wave some of their rights to move the country forward to become a better nation.

“Let me also advised that ASUU strike is becoming unreasonable because they will still get their salaries but the affected children and parents are the ones that are being punished. Everything is by negotiation, we must have to wave some of our rights in this nation so that we can right all the wrongs. We can’t continue to stick to our guts and expect this nation to move forward.

“It’s not a question of fighting for your rights if the resources are not available. So, I am waiting for the communique and the moment I get the communique, I will do another meeting with them on how we can move the University forward.

“There is a need not to allow the University to collapse and for it not to collapse, there are sacrifices that must come from the government, must come to the government, from the part of everyone that is a stakeholder.

“Let everybody make sacrifices, let us move the University forward. So, I plead that we set the school to resume as soon as the ASUU strike is over.”

