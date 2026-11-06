Association seeks government’s support for block moulding industry

The National Association of Block Moulders of Nigeria (NABMON) has decried the challenges confronting block moulders across the country, particularly the rising costs of cement and other production materials, electricity, transportation, labour and machinery maintenance.

NABMON National President, Alhaji Kareem Ayuba Adewale, stated this at the association’s 2026 summit held in Abuja, with the theme, “NABMON as Counterparts in Nation and Economic Development under Renewed Hope Agenda.”

He lamented that the increasing cost of production was making it difficult for many block-moulding businesses to remain competitive, sustain operations and maintain quality standards.

The NABMON president called on the Federal Government to establish a supportive legal and institutional framework that would recognise, protect and strengthen the block-moulding industry.

Adewale further appealed for greater government patronage of qualified local block manufacturers in public construction projects, stressing that compliant producers should be given opportunities to supply building materials for government-funded housing and infrastructure projects.

He also called for accessible soft loans with low interest rates and reasonable repayment periods to enable members to acquire modern equipment, expand production capacity and employ more workers.

Adewale reaffirmed NABMON’s commitment to promoting professionalism, standardisation, quality production and responsible business practices among its members, while expressing readiness to collaborate with government agencies, cement manufacturers and professionals in the construction industry.

In a goodwill message, the Director-General of the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Dr Ifeanyi Okeke, emphasised the strategic importance of block moulders in ensuring the safety, durability and sustainability of Nigeria’s built environment.

Okeke, who acknowledged the importance of the sector, said SON remained committed to ensuring that products manufactured, distributed and consumed in Nigeria complied with applicable Nigerian Industrial Standards.

In the message delivered at the summit through Engr Mrs Silifat Shagaya, the SON director-general disclosed that the organisation had intensified efforts to combat the production and circulation of substandard and counterfeit products through factory inspections, market surveillance, product sampling and enforcement of regulations.

The SON director-general urged NABMON members to embrace standardisation, ensure that their production processes met applicable specifications and submit their products for the necessary conformity assessments and certification.

He also called for stronger collaboration between SON and the association through technical capacity building, laboratory testing, certification services and active participation in standards development.

According to him, quality compliance should no longer be viewed merely as a regulatory requirement but as a shared responsibility and competitive advantage for Nigerian manufacturers.