Oyo govt unveils plan to boost arts, crafts exports

The Oyo State Government has unveiled plans to position the state’s arts and crafts industry for greater access to international markets through investment, export promotion and strategic partnerships.

The state government said the initiative was part of efforts to harness its cultural heritage, tourism potential and creative economy to generate wealth, attract investors and create economic opportunities.

The Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Dr Wasiu Olatubosun, disclosed this during a press briefing to announce the Oyo State Business Forum 2026, themed, “Investment and Export Promotion of Arts and Crafts Business in Oyo State.”

The briefing, organised in collaboration with the Oyo State Investment and Public-Private Partnership Agency (OYSIPA), was held at the State Secretariat, Ibadan.

Olatubosun said the administration of Governor Seyi Makinde was repositioning cultural festivals beyond traditional celebrations and transforming them into globally recognised tourism and entertainment products capable of attracting investment.

He said the government had moved away from treating culture as merely a traditional practice to recognising it as a viable component of the creative economy.

Citing the recent inscription of the Sango Festival on UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, the commissioner said the recognition had strengthened Oyo State’s international cultural profile.

According to him, the annual festival in Oyo town had become an international attraction, drawing visitors and media attention from Africa, Europe and the Americas.

He noted that the Sango Festival was now one of only two festivals in South-West Nigeria with UNESCO recognition, alongside the Osun-Osogbo Festival.

The commissioner also highlighted the growing international appeal of the World Egungun Festival, which was repackaged as a tourism and entertainment product in 2024.

He said the festival had witnessed significant growth in attendance, with increasing interest from Nigerians in the diaspora and international visitors, particularly from Brazil, Cuba and Trinidad and Tobago.

“When we started in 2024, we recorded between 6,000 and 7,000 attendees. In 2025, attendance grew to over 17,000, while this year we welcomed more than 19,000 visitors, with over 50 per cent coming from outside Oyo State,” he said.

Olatubosun disclosed that an initial group of 25 foreign visitors interested in traditional initiation rites was expected in the state later this year.

“They may not be paying for initiation, but they will spend their dollars here. Those resources will circulate within our economy. That is the economic value of culture,” he added.

He further disclosed that the ministry was collaborating with the Institute of African Studies, University of Ibadan, to document the state’s cultural assets, while working with the Office of the Special Adviser on AfCFTA to facilitate access to international markets for local creatives.

Speaking at the briefing, the Director-General of OYSIPA, Mr Tilewa Folami, represented by the Director of Public-Private Partnerships, Mr Adebisi Ajayi, said the forum was designed to showcase investment opportunities in the state’s arts and crafts industry.

“Our objective is to attract investors into the arts and crafts industry and promote business activities in the state. We want investors to leverage the opportunities provided through government support, partnerships, and a conducive business environment,” he said.

The consultant to the forum, Mr Lawal Akolade, said the sector had enormous economic potential but remained largely untapped because of inadequate documentation and research.

“The market for arts and culture in Oyo State is virtually limitless. We cannot fully quantify its value until we properly explore and document the opportunities within the sector,” he said.

Akolade noted that thousands of artisans, including carvers, sculptors and weavers, were contributing to an industry whose products already enjoyed international demand.

He added that several traditional artefacts from the region were displayed in museums across Europe, underscoring the need to develop the sector for greater economic returns.

Also speaking, renowned visual artist and cultural ambassador, Chief Tunde Odunlade, described art and culture as Nigeria’s only true finished export, urging the government and private investors to give the sector greater attention.

“If they take our crude oil, they refine it abroad and sell it back to us at a higher price. But art leaves this country as a finished product,” he said.

Odunlade, who has practised in New York for more than 50 years, described Oyo State as the cradle of contemporary Nigerian art and called for increased investment in culture, tourism and the creative economy.

The Oyo State Business Forum 2026 is expected to bring together investors, artists, craftsmen, exporters, policymakers and development partners to explore investment opportunities in the state’s creative sector.

The forum is also expected to promote Oyo State as a destination for cultural tourism and investment in arts and crafts.