Association of government doctors commends Kwara govt

National Association of Government General Medical and Dental Practitioners has commended the Kwara State Government for its commitment and investment in the health care sector of the state.

The association gave the commendation at the award night and dinner of its biennial delegates’ meeting in Ilorin at the weekend.

Speaking at the event, the newly inaugurated national president of the association, Dr Noel Dokun Osamehin, expressed delight at the infrastructural rehabilitation and composite management modalities at the COVID-19 Infectious Disease Centre at Sobi, Ilorin.

In a communique issued at the end of the four-day event, the body of health experts in the employment of different state governments, called on the Nigerian Governors’ Forum to ensure that health care is prioritized in all states of the federation.

The team of medical experts, who were later conducted round facilities at the Sobi centre, commended various strategies being adopted by the Kwara State government in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking at the occasion, the Commissioner for Health, Dr Raji Razaq, who played host to the visiting guests, briefed them on the rationale for the policies of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq especially in the health sector, and the status of the state’s proactiveness for COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Responding, a member of the team and past president of the association, Dr Nurud-din Akindele, tasked the commissioner to ensure that government investment was appropriately balanced between investment in infrastructure and investment in human capital in order to sustain a well-motivated workforce.

The delegates’ meeting, which was held from Thursday 26 to Sunday 29 November 2020 also elected new national officers that will pilot the affairs of the association for the next two years.

New Officers elected at the meeting for 2020/2021 include Dr Noel Dokun Osamehin from Ondo State as National President, Dr Ekundare Folu of Ekiti State as General Secretary and Dr Kazeem La-Kadri from Kwara State as National Treasurer, among others.

It would be recalled that the new National President, Dr Osamehin took over from Dr Ayinla Abubakar, Permanent Secretary, Kwara State Ministry of Health, who was the immediate past President of the association.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE