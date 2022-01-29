Ask for my groom price, I’m ready to become a house husband —VJ Adams

Popular Nigerian video jockey, television presenter, entrepreneur, musician cum executive producer, Adams Ibrahim Adebola, better known as VJ Adams has announced that he was ready to get married and wants to become a househusband.

VJ Adams made this known in a video which went viral over the week, where he explained that the decision to become a househusband has been on his mind for some years now. He, however, said interested women should send him a Direct Message, but must be very rich and beautiful.

He said: “It has been on my mind for couple of years and I just thought that it is time. After so much deliberation, consultation with friends and family, I am ready to be a househusband. Whalai, if you have big money and you are fine, don’t be ugly please, send me a DM and ask for my groom price. I am ready.”

Reactions have continued to trail his post on social media as a lot of people found it very funny, some though he didn’t understand what he was talking about and many did not seem to take him serious. A user with the name, @itisugochukwu wrote: “You cook, clean, carry pregnancy, do school run. The list is endless oooo think am well oh.”

“Just like that? I’m expecting something hoooge, shey we should start now? When it comes I’ll marry you,” another user with name @da_dreamgirl also wrote on Instagram.