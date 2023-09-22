Veteran Nigerian actor and comedian, Akunyota Akpobome, professionally known as Alibaba, has lamented the increase in moral decadence among young artistes in the country.

While speaking with Channels Television on the topic “young people and peer pressure,” Alibaba said that artistes no longer care about the values and virtues they have been brought up with, saying that their sole focus is on becoming famous at all costs.

According to him, young artistes must first and foremost find their purpose and religiously hold onto it regardless of anything.

He added that artistes can live a moderate life despite being famous.

He said, “For me, there are some things you would not want to do, and you must stick to it. It is the same thing with some of these artistes. Some of them do rituals. If you’re someone who is in a position with your creative ability, you don’t need that kind of pressure. You don’t need somebody making you sign or take an oath for you to be creative.”

“The need to blow is overriding some of these values, which is where the pressure comes from. People want to blow; they want to be seen; they want to be heard; they want to make money; they want to belong. And because of that, they step back from the values they have been brought up with and do what they shouldn’t do.

“You see, there are people you can mention: Dare Art Alade, Cobhams, Timi Dakolo. Some people are living above those things. They don’t smoke, they don’t hold cigarettes, and they don’t hold a glass cup and drink whiskey.

“What should happen really is that as an artiste yourself, you must define your purpose, you must hold on to the strong values that you’ve been brought up with.”

