Arogbo Ijaw leaders commend Akeredolu on developmental strides

The leadership of the coastal Arogbo Ijaw community in the Ese Odo Local Government Area of Ondo State has commended governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s development strides, saying the government has excelled in infrastructure development, peace and good governance.

The leader who came under the auspices of Arogbo-Ijaw Community Organization, (AICO) said the state has witnessed unprecedented development under the present administration in the last three and half years, despite the lean resources available to the state.

The Chairman of the group, Deacon James Ashidi, who led the organisation on a courtesy visit to the governor in his office in Akure said Akeredolu has demonstrated in no small measure rare commitments to the service of the people of the state.

Ashidi who described as unequal and unprecedented in the history of the state, the construction of the first flyover in the state which is the Ore interchange otherwise known as the Redemption Bridge among other infrastructural projects in the Southern Senatorial District of the state.

He appreciated the governor for the listing of the Ese-Odo local government area as part of the oil-producing area, while he commended the governor for the appointment of indigenes of Arogbo Ijaw into his cabinet, particularly the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Hon Donald Ojogo.

Welcoming the leaders and other members of AICO to his office, Akeredolu, described the people of Arogbo Ijaw community as committed and loyal people as exemplified by Ojogo, the Commissioner for Information and Orientation.

According to the governor, “Ojogo is a man of honour and integrity who can be trusted and relied upon.

“Ojogo is a loyal man and not a pretender. He stood his grounds on a number of things and I’m very proud of him.

“He is an intelligent person. He has shown that no Ijaw man can be led by the nose; he has always been his own man. I thank him and we are proud of him”,

He said medical personnel would soon be deployed to the Comprehensive Health Centre in Arogbo as soon as possible to take care of the health of the people in the area.

