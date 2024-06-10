An army officer has reportedly shot a yet-to-be-identified truck driver at the Oko-Olowo axis of the Jebba-Ilorin expressway in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital.

The Nigerian Tribune gathered that the incident, which happened on Sunday over a disagreement, made trailer drivers in the state block the road in protest on Monday.

An eyewitness account of the incident said that the truck driver was driving along the motorway when the soldiers were putting trees on the road, apparently for a roadblock.

“In the process, they had an altercation. During the process, one of the officers fired shots at the truck, and the bullets penetrated the vehicle and hit the driver in the arm and neck.

The source, who identified himself as Mallam Ambali, said that the victim was later taken to the University of Ilorin General Hospital (UITH) for medical treatment.

“However, there are reports that he later died. But we don’t know whether it is true,” the eyewitness said.

Also, a source in the Sobi army barrack, who confirmed the incident, denied the death of the victim, saying that the army had taken up his treatment.

The Army PRO, Sobi, Stephen Nwankwo, said on Monday that, “I will get back to you once I am able to access the scene. It’s blocked now.”.

The army has yet to issue a statement on the development so far.

