Army loses 1 soldier, kills 3 bandits, rescues 3 nursing mothers in North West

By Attahiru Ahmed - Gusau
FILE PHOTO

In their continued aggressive operations, Nigeria Army Operation Sahel Sanity has killed 3 bandits, lost 1 soldier, and rescued 3 nursing mothers in North West.

In a statement issued on Sunday, signed by the Acting Director Defence Media Operations Brigadier-General Bernard Onyeuko said the troops have recorded more achievements in the fight against bandits in the North-West againts bandits.

“On 29 October 2020, troops swiftly responded to a distress call about bandits activities at  Diskuru village in Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The incident was recorded as the marauding bandits storm the village on several motorcycles, shooting sporadically with the intent to scare the locals and loot valuables”.

“The gallant troops engaged the criminals in a fierce fire fight forcing them to withdraw in dissaray.”

According to him, during the encounter, 3 bandits were neutralized by the troops,several others were believed to have escaped with various degrees of gunshot wounds.

“During the exploitation phase, 2 additional bandits’ bodies were discovered along their withdrawal route. Also in the aftermath of the encounter, 3 women and their infants earlier kidnapped by the bandits were rescued from the criminals.”

ALSO READ:Northern Govs set to bankroll studies on #EndSARS, job creation, says Tambuwal

He revealed that Troops continue to dominate the village and adjoining environment to deny the bandits any respite.

“Regrettably, one brave soldier paid the supreme price in an attempt to save one of the rescued nursing mothers in the heat of the encounter”.

Brigadier-General Onyeuko said on 27 October 2020, troops deployed at Dan Ali village acting on reliable Information arrested 2 suspected bandits collaborators namely Samaila Usman and Idi Bello.

“The gallant troops are commended for the successes achieved and their commitment, urged not to rest on their oars until the Northwest zone is rid of all criminal activities.”

He maintained that people in the Northwest are assured of the troops’ commitment to safety of lives and properties,encourage to avail the troops with timely and credible Information in successful operations.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

