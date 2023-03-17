THE President of Emirates Airline, Sir Tim Clark, will participate in an in-depth discussion on the Global Stage of Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2023, which will take place at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from May 1 to 4.

In conversation with John Strickland, Director of JLS Consulting, Sir Tim will reflect on Emirates’ long-term strategy as it begins to ramp up aircraft deliveries from 2024 while balancing growth and tackling broader issues like climate change.

The news comes amid reports of significant gains across the Middle East’s aviation sector, which saw year-on-year traffic almost double in January 2023 according to figures released by the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

This growth is especially evident in the UAE where Dubai International Airport (DXB) catered to more than 66 million passengers in 2022, a 127% rise compared to the previous year.

Over the longer term, analysts from Mordor Intelligence predict that the Middle East’s aviation market will record a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than six percent during the period 2022-27, meaning regional passenger numbers are likely to continue to rise for the foreseeable future.

Danielle Curtis, Exhibition Director ME, Arabian Travel Market, said: “It’s encouraging to see that air traffic in the Middle East is once again beginning to soar, especially following such a turbulent period during and after the global pandemic.

“We are looking forward to welcoming Sir Tim to our Global Stage for the 30th edition of ATM,” Curtis added. “Emirates has firmly established itself as an innovative trailblazer within the global aviation industry, so I cannot wait to hear how Sir Tim and his colleagues are working to build a futureproofed and sustainable airline sector.”

The leading role that Gulf airlines are playing in the decarbonisation of the aviation industry will represent a key focus during the upcoming edition of ATM.

Earlier this year, Emirates announced that one of its Boeing 777-300ERs had successfully completed a demonstration flight powered by 100 per cent sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). Etihad Airways, meanwhile, has teamed up with carbon-net-zero solutions specialist, World Energy, as part of a long-term strategic partnership that will result in dramatic emissions reductions.

The 30th edition of ATM will feature in-depth sessions dedicated to air travel on day two. Following the conclusion of Emirates Returns to Growth: President of Emirates Airline in discussion with John Strickland, experts from Boeing, Etihad and simpliFlying will assemble on ATM’s Global Stage to discuss the Net-Zero future of the aviation industry. A broad range of regional carriers will also be participating in ATM 2023 in addition to Emirates and Etihad, including flydubai, flynas, Saudia Airlines, Saudi Amad for Airport Services and Air Transport, and Cham Wings Airlines.

ATM 2023 is anticipating a 7.5 percent year-on-year uptick in both participation and exhibition space occupied by the aviation sector, building on the excellent levels of engagement witnessed during last year’s show. On a broader level, the conference will explore the future of sustainable travel in line with its theme of ‘Working Towards Net Zero.





“Having officially initiated its journey to net zero, the conference programme will explore how innovative sustainable travel trends are likely to evolve, allowing delegates to identify growth strategies within key vertical sectors, while providing a platform for regional experts to explore a sustainable future ahead of COP28, which will take place in November 2023 at Expo City Dubai.

The conference will also feature a sustainability category at its annual exhibitor awards for the first time. Exhibiting organisations will be recognised based on the extent to which they have considered the environmental impact of their stands, as well as their efforts to reduce their carbon footprint.

