Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) in Nigeria have asked President Bola Tinubu to consider Dr. Halimat Adenike Tejuosho as a replacement for the suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Betta Edu.

The National Secretary of PWDs, Alhaji Muhammed Dantani, stated this during a press conference in Abuja.

While commending the efforts of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his bold step towards addressing matters that concern governance without compromise, Dantani noted that the President’s unwavering resolve has brought sanity into the Nigeria polity.

He said: “History shall be kind to the founder of the Renewed Hope.

“Among the exemplary actions exhibited by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu which has attracted commendation even by critics is the suspension of Mrs. Betta Edu, from her position as Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation over misappropriation of funds meant for people like us who are disabled and finding it so hard to survive this period.

“While we salute the President for his unprecedented performance, we wish to assert that the absence of a public officer should not halt the process of governance, as such Persons With Disabilities in Nigeria wishes to state as follows;

“Considering the veracity of the Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation Ministry, we noted that the ministry is primed to alleviate the less privileged and downtrodden from their deplorable condition, suffice to say the ministry is in dire need of a person with a sterling record of integrity to man its affairs.

“We find it worthy to recommend Dr. Halimat Adenike Tejuosho as the most qualified as Minister for the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation in recognition of her selfless services to the nation and the less privileged, especially to us with disabilities, she is a pillar of support, she has been providing shelter, food, scholarship, paying of medical bills and many more for us, It is crucial to have individual who is a humanitarian and compassionate towards people like us to oversee the affairs of this particular ministry and that person is Dr. Halimat Adenike Tejuosho.

“The veracity of the ministry’s mission and its ability to effectively alleviate poverty and help those in need depends on the integrity of its personnel. Integrity is a fundamental quality required in any position of power or responsibility, especially when dealing with vulnerable populations. Individuals with a sterling record of integrity are more likely to prioritize the needs of the less privileged over personal gain or corruption.”

In agreement, the PWDs spoke in one voice, saying: “Dr. Halimat’s spirit of philanthropism cut across ethnic and religious lines as she finds joy in providing succor to vulnerable Nigerians including internally displaced persons.

“Her 100 per cent free scholarship scheme for the less privileged will continue to remain a reference point as many youths have benefited and are still benefiting from it. If allowed to act, no doubt Halimat will serve beyond expectations by working assiduously to achieve the mission of the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr President, considering she an active member of Asiwaju Support Group and was very active during the election campaign period, she is a grassroots mobiliser.

“Dr. Halimat Adenike Tejuosho humanitarian works through her foundation Queen Adenike Tejuosho Foundation can be seen and feel across Nigeria, she is also a successful business woman , an entrepreneur and into real estate and agriculture with good management skills , she is able to bring her leadership skills to her companies and have positioned them to attract both local and international partnerships, Dr Halimat Adenike Tejuosho is a linguist, she speaks English,Yoruba and Hausa languages fluently.

“We need such a woman who is fully grounded in humanitarian and management as the Minister for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.”

