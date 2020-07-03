Apple Music launches new artist discovery programme, ‘Africa Rising’

Apple Music has announced ‘Africa Rising’, a new bi-monthly artiste program and companion playlist geared towards identifying, showcasing and elevating rising African talent.

Nigerian-born, Afro-fusion singer and songwriter, Omah Lay will be the debut artiste for the new program.

“I have always used Apple Music, seeing my favourite artistes on playlist covers and features but here I am looking pretty as Apple Music’s first ‘Africa Rising’ artiste. I am overwhelmed, dreams really do come true”

Every two months, ‘Africa Rising’ will feature an artiste selected by Apple Music’s editorial team on the continent and use the full force of the platform to amplify them to music fans in Africa and around the world. The program also includes a companion playlist featuring the ‘Africa Rising’cover star plus the continent’s hottest new and emerging artists across all genres.

“I’m so excited that my fellow Nigerian Omah Lay is Apple Music’s first ‘Africa Rising’ artiste,” said Cuppy, host of Apple Music’s Africa Now Radio. “This new program and its playlist will elevate the next generation of African superstars and bring them to the world.”

Omah’s musical journey started during his teenage years as a member of the rap group, Lil King. A few years later he swapped performing for producing, quickly becoming Port Harcourt’s go-to guy for a hit single, but he picked up the mic again when he realised he could use his newfound skills to advance his own career.

In 2019, he released two singles “Do Not Disturb” and “Hello Brother”, both of which ended up on heavy rotation on Port Harcourt’s commercial stations, securing him a growing fanbase with each new milestone.

With a musical arsenal that draws from Afrobeats, R&B and pop, Omah’s debut EP Get Layd, which he released under indie record label KeyQaad, has been the #1 album on Apple Music Nigeria since its release in May 2020, with all 5 songs from the EP featuring on the Nigerian Top 10 singles chart.

