APM Terminals Nigeria gets new Country Managing Director

Effective January 1, 2023, Frederik Klinke assumes the role of Country Managing Director, APM Terminals Nigeria, taking over from Klaus Holm Laursen, who moves to a position of Head of Joint Ventures, Africa and Europe.

Frederik Klinke is Danish and has been with A.P. Moller – Maersk since 2006. He holds a Master of Science degree in Economics from Copenhagen University and a strategic finance degree from IMD Business School in Geneva and has also participated in leadership courses at Esade Business School in Spain and IMD.

His past roles include Chief Financial Officer of APM Terminals Tangier and Suez Canal Container Terminal in Port Said, as well as Managing Director of Douala International Terminal (DIT). Most recently, he held the role of Regional Head of Finance for Africa & Middle East, prior to becoming Head of Joint Ventures, Africa & Europe.

“Frederik has strong links with Africa and in his previous roles he saw several major projects materialise on the continent, including completion of upgrade in West Africa Container Terminal in Nigeria (WACT), investments in APM Terminals Liberia or the go-live of the new Côte d’Ivoire Container Terminal in Ivory Coast.

“I am confident his past experience will be a great asset in his new role in Nigeria,” comments Igor van den Essen, Regional Managing Director, Africa and Europe at APM Terminals.