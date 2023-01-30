APGA writes IGP over killings of opposition party in Ebonyi

The All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) has called on the Inspector General of Police, Baba Usman, to investigate the wanton killings and unprovoked attacks by the Ebubeagu security outfit on the opposition parties in Ebonyi State.

Odohzia Ebonyi Campaign council, Charles Otu, disclosed this in a statement condemning the alleged Ebubeagu’s renewed attacks on their supporters in Afikpo North.

According to Otu, the Ruling party in the State, the All Progressive Congress (APC), under Governor David Umahi, is using the already barred Ebubeagu to attack supporters of the opposition party in the State. He then urged the IGP to disband the security outfit and also retrieve all the dangerous weapons they stockpiled.

The APGA media director also appeals to Afikpo leaders of thought, the Ekpuke Essa ruling council, and indeed, well-meaning sons and daughters of Ehugbo (Afikpo) to call the council Chairman his boys to order to avert a total breakdown of law and order.

The statement reads, “We call on the Police authorities in Ebonyi, particularly the Commissioner of Police, Aliyu Garba, to immediately and unconditionally release the said Amobi Ujah, investigate the entries and petitions already made by our supporters in the area and beyond, arrest and also to arrest and prosecute all the illegally-armed and government-sponsored Ebubeagu operatives trying to cause tension and crises in the area. The Police should invite the council Chairman for proper interrogations on his roles and those of his boys before the once-peaceful LGA turns into a theatre of war like its neighbouring Afikpo South, Onicha, and Ohaozara LGAs where Governor Umahi’s armed para-military Ebubeagu militia has successfully caused to be engulfed in severe crises.

“That nothing, we repeat, NOTHING should happen to Mr. Okogwu, our Senatorial candidate, any members of the families, or any of our stakeholders and supporters in Afikpo North LGA. The threats against them and the alarms raised in this Press statement should be thoroughly investigated by the various security agencies, as we cannot afford to lose a soul’s hair in the 2023 elections through the desperate and cruel activities of an illegal and outlawed outfit like Ebubeagu.

“We call on the Inspector General of Police, Baba Usman, to immediately order an investigation into the wanton killings and unprovoked attacks on Umahi’s political opponents in Ebonyi State by this illegal para-military Ebubeagu Security outfit which he had already personally barred from participating in the activities leading to the 2023 general elections. Again, we join other Ebonyians and Nigerians, including Civil Society groups, to beckon on him to immediately disband the illegal Ebubeagu militia outfit and retrieve all the dangerous weapons they have stockpiled to terrorize innocent citizens before, during, and even after 2023 general elections.

“Afikpo is a traditionally-governed society and cannot afford to lose any soul because of mere politics. In our known tradition as a people, the offence of ever lifting a mere cutlass to threaten a fellow citizen in Ehugbo is still a punishable offense frowned upon seriously by elders who can place a fine or a ban on anybody found to have done so.

Otu further said, “We call on leaders of the free world – the USA, UK, EU, and others to independently investigate the assertions here and where there is merit impose far-reaching sanctions, including visa restrictions on the governor and his foot-soldiers to serve as a deterrent to others who may be inclined to anti-democratic conducts before, during and even after Nigeria’s 2023 general elections.

*May wisdom reign supreme and peace prevail in Ehugbo, the rest of Afikpo North, and the entire Ebonyi State and Nigeria before, during, and after the 2023 general elections”.