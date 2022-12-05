APC won’t go into election divided ― Kwara governor, Senator Sadiq

Two leading All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwarts in Bode Saadu, headquarters of Moro local government area of Kwara State, Alhaji Iliyasu Ibrahim and Chief Wole Oke, on Monday publicly announced that the rift between them was over.

The two APC chieftain had over the years been working at cross purposes owing to political differences.

At an empowerment programme organized by the senator representing Kwara North senatorial district, Umar Sadiq, and attended by Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, the duo agreed to work for the re-election of the governor and other APC candidates in the 2023 general elections.

Also, 170 Fulani women received cash empowerment just as 500 bags of 10 kg rice, 20 motorcycles, irrigation equipment, fertilisers, and laboratory equipment to schools, among other items, were also distributed to beneficiaries in the local government at the programme.

In his remarks at the occasion, Iliyasu described the coming together of the two of them as “divine and an act of God,” urging the people of the area to give peace a chance.

He said Governor Abdulrazaq has an unmatched records of achievements, saying what the governor had achieved in three and a half years have surpassed the 16 years records of the opposition.

For his part, Oke recalled how the unity amongst stakeholders in the local government aided the establishment of council years back.





He expressed hope that sustained unity amongst members of the party would bring about more progress and development in Moro local government.

Also speaking, Governor Abdulrazaq who praised Senator Sadiq for empowering his constituents expressed delight about the attendance of the two gladiators at the event.

“More importantly is that our gladiators are here today. Those who think we will go into battle divided and take advantage of it will be disappointed”.

He implored the two gladiators to continue to be shinning examples for members of the party saying, “the younger ones are looking up to you.”

Senator Sadiq who also expressed delight that his “N50 million worth of empowerment programme” had turned out to be a forum to further unite members of the party described it as “a bad day for opposition who thought we will go into election divided.”

“Today is one of my happiest days in my political life because my desire has always been to see how we can improve our unity in Moro,” he said.