APC to commence presidential campaigns Sept 28

FOLLOWING a change in plan, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced plans to commence its presidential campaign on September 28.

A meeting of the National Working Committee under the leadership of Senator Abdullahi Adamu is scheduled to hold today, to take a decision on a date and also push for a meeting of the APC National Executive Committee.

Checks revealed that at the last meeting of the NEC held in April, it ceded power to the NWC for 90 days.

A party source revealed that an emergency meeting of NEC became necessary for that statutory organ of the party to renew its authority conceded to the Senator Adamu-led NWC.

He said, “With the expiration of the three months power transfer since July 22, the NWC can no longer take vital decisions on behalf of the party without approval of the NEC and in view of this constitutional reality, some NWC members are pushing for an emergency NEC meeting.

“Barring last-minute change, tomorrow’s (Wednesday) weekly NWC will have to discuss the development with a view to fixing a date for an emergency NEC meeting before the commencement of the presidential campaign which is billed to start on September 28, 2022.”

According to the resolutions of the last April NEC meeting read to newsmen by the APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, the powers of the NEC under Article 13(3)(ii)(iii) (iv)(v) and (vi) were vested on the NWC for 90 days.

Consequently, the NEC was given the powers to discharge the functions of the NEC as enshrined in Articles 13.3 (ii) of the APC constitution.