APC Kogi senatorial candidate urges CBN governor to resign
Hon. Sunday Karimi while speaking with Newsmen on Wednesday, said, since the CBN governor took over in the year 2014, he has introduced some policies that have dragged the Naira to its kneels and lamented that his policies have put the APC in bad light before the generality of Nigerians.
The lawmaker lamented that the naira that used to exchange for dollars at 160 in 2014, rose sharply from 220 in 2015 to now close to 700 naira today.
He described the CBN Governor as doing trial and error with lots of policy somersaults with the nation’s economy.
The former lawmaker lamented that Inflation keeps increasing daily with the purchasing power of the common citizens reducing on a daily basis.
Hon. Karimi noted that the exchange rate has affected the prices of commodities generally, said the tenure of the CBN Governor has brought untold hardship to Nigerians and said it is time for him to honourably throw in the towel.
Meanwhile, the Senate has invited the CBN Governor to appear before her to shed more light on the worsening economic situation of the country.
