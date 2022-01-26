APC Convention: Buni dismisses zoning list

Yobe State Governor and Chairman of the All Progressives Congress Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni has denied a trending list of zoning of the party and elective offices by his APC CECPC.

The list which was attributed to his leadership has zoned the office of the national chairman and the party presidential ticket ahead of national and presidential conventions to the North and South, respectively.

Buni in a statement signed by Director General, Press and Media Affairs, Mamman Mohammed dismissed the zoning arrangement as false, baseless, unfounded, misleading and has nothing to do with his principal.

The statement maintained that “the Chairman of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Committee, said the party has not taken any decision at any fora on anything relating to the zoning of offices.”

It read in part: “The attention of His Excellency the Executive Governor of Yobe State and Chairman APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Hon. Mai Mala Buni has been drawn to media publications with purported zoning of offices allegedly announced by him.

“His Excellency has in clear and unambiguous terms denied the said list, saying, it is false, baseless, unfounded, misleading and has nothing to do with him.

“The Chairman of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Committee said the party has not taken any decision at any fora on anything relating to the zoning of offices.

“The publication is just a figment of the author’s imagination that has nothing to do with the Chairman and the party.

“The public is hereby urged to disregard the purported list as it is misleading and completely false.

“Governor Buni urged the press to resist unverified stories and rumours and to always verify all issues related to the party assuring that the doors of the party are always open.”

