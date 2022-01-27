Our COVID-19 syrup still undergoing NAFDAC’s evaluation — OOU VC

The vice chancellor of the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State, Professor Ganiyu Olatunde, says the anti-COVID-19 syrup produced by the university’s researchers is still undergoing evaluation at the National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

The syrup christened ‘OOU-Anjo Anti-COVID-19 herbal syrup’ was unveiled by the university in June 2020, alongside other products, including liquid hand wash, automated hand sanitizer, and face mask.

But while fielding questions during a press conference on Wednesday in Ago-Iwoye on the activities lined up to mark the university’s 30th convocation ceremony, Professor Olatunde said the evaluation of the product had been stalled by certain ‘operational processes’ at the NAFDAC.

“I can confirm to you that that syrup is very effective; but when we presented it to NAFDAC, we had some operational processes that delayed the evaluation of that particular syrup.

“But we are still on it; not only because of its effectiveness, but also for us to be able to assure the public that we also have the resources to do research relating to national development.”

Highlighting the activities lined up for the convocation ceremony, the vice chancellor disclosed that a total of 6,257 students would be graduated during the ceremony, comprising 55 with First Class honors, 991 with Second Class (upper division); 2,738 Second Class lower division; 1,925 Third Class degree, 278 with Pass degree, and 135 ‘unclassified’ (Medicine and Pharmacy) degrees.

A total of 729 will be graduating from from the Postgraduate School, including 140 with Postgraduate Diploma, 486 with Master’s, and 103 PhDs.

Professor Olatunde noted that the 30th convocation ceremony would be the last to be superintended over by him as vice chancellor, as he would be completing his tenure this year.

“So, at the Monday event (award of degrees), I’ll be giving the account of my stewardship and the significant impact that we have made in the last four and a half to five years,” he said.

As a buildup to the Monday event, Olatunde said a Convocation Play would be staged today (Thursday January 27) entitled ‘Esu and the vagabond minstrels’, written by Professor Femi Osofisan; to be followed the same day by a film show, entitled ‘Angels on drugs’.

A Juma’t Service will also be held at the University Mosque tomorrow (Friday 28), and a Convocation Service on Sunday January 30 at the Chapel of Abundant Life.

The Convocation Lecture, entitled ‘Your future is in your hands’, will be delivered on Monday January 31, 2022 by the registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, Professor Is’haq Oloyede.