APC chairmanship: Forum endorses former Zamfara governor, Yari 

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the conduct of national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) where a new set of national officers will be elected, a forum of aspirants who contested the 2018 primaries, the APC Aspirants Forum has endorsed former governor of Zamfara State, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari to succeed Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni as substantive national chairman.

National coordinator of the forum, Bashir Muhammed Yusif advised the Caretaker Committee to conduct a transparent national convention that would ensure that individuals committed to the growth of the party mount the saddle.

Yusif specifically disclosed that the former Governor Yari has the capacity to fulfill the expectations of stakeholders in the ruling party.

He said: “The moment the APC is unable to produce a reliable, knowledgeable and hardworking Executive, the situation the party found itself during the 2019 primaries may reoccur again.

“The 2019 experience was a sad moment which genuine APC members would not want to see repeat itself as we work towards retaining our party’s position national, states and local governments positions.”

The forum, however, premised their support for AbdulAziz Yari on the permutation that the party would zone its presidential ticket to the South.

“One may not need to ask where the APC party chairman is expected to emerge. As the presidency is currently being housed in the North, it is obvious that the next party’s presidential flag bearer will definitely come from the South. Sequentially, the party’s chairmanship will rotate to the North, thus swapping positions.

“In view of the above, there’s no point going round scouting for who the next chairman of the APC will be but to beam our searchlight on AbdulAziz Yari, former Governor of Zamfara State if we truly need to reposition our party and bring it back to its winning ways.

“We believe that as a former National Assembly member, our members in the National Assembly will see him as their own and who of course knows what they want from their former colleague.

“Yari was two-term governor and be rest assured our governors equally consider him as their own knowing fully that governors are the leaders of the party in their various states and he was in that position too.

“Yari was not the Governor of Zamfara State alone during his tenure. His leadership qualities, matched with his knowledge on party issues made him to be the Chairman of the Governors Forum.