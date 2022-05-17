APC aspirant urges residents to vote leaders who understand problems, can provide solutions

An All Progressives Congress (APC) aspirant seeking to represent the people of Yewa North 1 Isokan state constituency at the Ogun State House of Assembly in 2023, Engr Gbenga Akinwande, has urged the electorate in the state to only vote for politicians and leaders who understand problems and can provide solutions to them.

Akinwande, a philanthropist who is also the President of Gbenga Akinwande Foundation, said his decision to join the House of Assembly race was to provide equitable representation for his people while alleviating their challenges.

He stated this on Monday at a town hall meeting with APC leaders and party faithful in Isokan state constituency held at Ayetoro where he unveiled his political manifesto titled “The Manifesto of Hope and Vision” which seeks to address problems of unemployment, insecurity, infrastructure decadence, and social and economic problems in Isokan and Yewa land at large.

Engr Akinwande further enjoined the party faithful not to lose hope in a democracy based on the current happenings across the country, promising that the new leadership of the country come 2023 will rebuild the nation for better productivity, security and economic development.

He further promised that he will do whatever is at his disposal to support and promote the transformation and developmental agenda of the Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun if elected by his people.

He said: “My adventure into politics is borne out of my genuine love for our communities and my desire to use politics as a vehicle for the accelerated development of our rural and agrarian communities, particularly to triumph our people and communities from poverty to economic prosperity.





“If voted as the next honourable member to represent the Isokan state constituency in the Ogun State House of Assembly, I will replicate the majority of the programmes of action listed in my manifesto.

“Fellow Progressives, I am the most prepared for this position among all the aspirants jostling to represent Yewa North 1 (Isokan) state constituency in Ogun State House of Assembly. Leadership is about vision and inspiration. I am very much inspired and motivated by this office because of the challenges and difficulties facing our people at the moment.

“The pride of a politician should be how many millionaires were made through him or her, or how many followers and citizens were moved out of poverty during his tenure in office. We need politicians that can turn things around to promote our great party (APC) vision and promises of democratic change centred on economic growth, security, and infrastructure development.

“I, Engr Gbenga Akinwande represent this category and class of politicians. I am a developmental politician that understands how to turn things around, and I am going to make good use of my many years of exposure and experience in Europe for accelerated development in our communities.

“Respected delegates, I employ you all to have a serious examination on every of the aspirant for this House of Assembly contest. Please, think of a candidate that understands the problems and challenges of our people and can provide solutions to those problems.

“I, Engr Gbenga Akinwande, am the most competitive among the aspirants that can make our party proud by sponsoring various developmental bills and motions in the house to enhance economic, security and infrastructure development in our dear state.”

