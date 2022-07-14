Another Nigerian pilgrim dies in Makkah

Another Nigerian pilgrim to this year’s hajj, Sheikh Abdulrahman Maigona, died on Thursday in Makkah.

Maigona who was a member of the Gombe State ulama team for the 2022 Hajj, was said to have died at the Namma Muwada Hotel, where some officials are lodged, after a brief illness.

His death brought to three Nigerian pilgrims who had died in the course of this year’s Hajj.

Hajiya Aisha Ahmed from Keffi, Nasarawa State, first died on June 29 in Makkah a few days after leaving Madinah, while Hajiya Hasiya Aminu from Kaduna State died on Arafat Day on July 8 shortly after returning to her tent from Arafat.

Though the Head of Mission and Medical Operation, Dr Usman Galadima, confirmed Maigona’s death, the cause of his death is, however, unknown.

