Another girl killed in Kano, says Ganduje

Metro
By Kola Oyelere - Kano
Kano Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje

KANO State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has announced the death of a 12-year-old girl, Zuwaira Gambo, who was murdered. This is coming barely weeks after 5-year-old Hanifa Abubakar, was killed by the school proprietor with N100 rat poison.

Governor Ganduje disclosed this on Wednesday when he received the Executive Secretary, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Tony Ojukw, who had come to pay the governor a condolence visit over the death of Hanifa. Ojukwu was represented by a Commissioner, Abubakar Muhammad.

“There is another case of one Zuwaira Gambo, 12 years old, who was also murdered,” Ganduje said while adding that the perpetrator had been arrested by security agents.

“The case is going hand in hand with that of Hanifa. We are committed to seeing that justice is done,” he said.

Ganduje then commanded the NHRC for its concern over the incident and assured it of partnership on the matter.

It will be recalled that the Proprietor of Noble Kids Comprehensive College, Kwanan Dakata in Kano, Tanko Abdumalik, who confessed to kidnapping and subsequently killing Hanifa has been remanded in prison custody after his arraignment in court by the police.

 

Comments

