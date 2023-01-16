How I survived a brain tumor — Aproko Doctor

Health
By Abisola Adigun

Popular social media influencer, Dr. Chinoso Egemba, referred to as Aproko Doctor, shares his story on how he survived a brain tumor.

He shared his story of how he survived CranioPharyngioma, a cancerous tumor that affected his left eye. He took to his Twitter handle to reveal his ordeals and battle to fight for his life.

According to him, he had to fight against cancer all through December. He added that it started with blindness in his left eye until he was diagnosed with a brain tumor.


“Throughout December of 2022, I was fighting for my life. I went blind in one eye on the 3rd of Dec. 2022 & on the 5th, I was diagnosed with a brain tumour.

Today I stand here before you to share my story. It has been a long road to recovery but each day is better than the last”. He tweeted.

