Apapa Customs generates N1.38trn, seals three bonded terminals in six months

The Apapa Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) on Thursday announced a significant milestone in its operations, recording a revenue collection of ₦1.38 trillion in the first half of 2025—a 35 percent increase compared to the same period in 2024.

Disclosing this during a press briefing at the Apapa Command in Lagos, the Customs Area Controller, Babatunde Olomu, also revealed that three bonded terminals were sealed for various infractions, with one already undergoing court prosecution.

According to Comptroller Olomu, the Command’s achievements are tied to enhanced stakeholder engagement, deployment of advanced ICT systems, strict compliance enforcement, and the unwavering dedication of officers and men under his watch.

“Our revenue collection trajectory points to the possibility of achieving or even surpassing our annual target by the end of 2025,” Olomu stated.

He added, “The implementation of the Unified Customs Management System (UCMS), known as B’Odogwu, has revolutionised trade facilitation at the port. The issuance of the first Single Goods Declaration via the platform on 9 May 2025 marked a shift towards faster, more reliable cargo handling.

“In an effort to decongest the port and reduce road pressure, the Command has initiated talks with the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) and other stakeholders to develop a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for cargo movement by rail from Apapa Port to other parts of the country.”

Olomu further disclosed that the Command’s uncompromising stance on anti-smuggling led to the seizure of nine containers just days before the briefing, including unregistered pharmaceuticals, expired margarine, codeine syrup, used clothing, and wild animal skins.

“These are part of 27 containers intercepted between January and June 2025, with a duty paid value (DPV) of ₦9.27 billion,” he said. “The Command also sealed three bonded terminals for various infractions, with one already undergoing court prosecution.”

“We will never compromise the health, well-being, and safety of Nigerians on the altar of trade facilitation,” Olomu declared.

He emphasised that all consignments at the port undergo stringent checks, including scanning and physical examination when required.

Olomu also commended the ongoing inter-agency collaboration, especially in intelligence sharing and joint operations, noting that it has dealt serious blows to smuggling networks and other illegal activities at the nation’s busiest port.

“Apapa Port Command is manned by eagle-eyed officers with a clear mandate to detect and seize uncustomed goods. We are ready and equipped to do even more.

“As the second half of the year unfolds, the Apapa Customs Command remains focused on consolidating these achievements in alignment with the policy thrust of the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi,” Controller Babatunde Olomu assured.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE