The Anambra State government has organised a one-day training workshop for selected journalists practicing there.

The training was conducted through Anambra State ICT Agency in conjunction with the State Ministry of Information, PA-CENT Technologies, and Bonitas Technologies.

The MD/CEO of the agency, Mr. Chukwuemeka Fred Agbata, during an opening speech, explained that the training became important to scale up the knowledge base of the journalists to be better equipped in the area of technology and be able to deploy the knowledge to improve their work.

Agbata, who was represented by his Technical Assistant, Mr. Sunday Folayan, reminded the journalists that the difference between successful and unsuccessful practitioners is the quality of knowledge.

“I encourage journalists to maximize the use of training like this to increase their knowledge of ICT so as to improve their works.

“The MD/CEO of Anambra ICT Agency believes so much in the vision of Mr. Governor that everything in the state must have a touch of technology, and technology must be seen in everything.

“The ICT agency will be available to follow up with the trainees and be sure that the knowledge garnered is well internalized and deployed to make their work better.”

The training featured sessions on the use of modern media and productivity tools, the use of Artificial Intelligence for content creation, and personal digital assistance.

The training, which is the first batch in the series, also featured practical sessions where media professionals worked with some modern media tools, as well as provide an opportunity for them to ask questions and get responses on grey areas of such digital tools.