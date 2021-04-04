Amotekun rescues three kidnapped victims, arrests two suspects in Ondo

Men of the Ondo State Security Network Agency, Amotekun, on Saturday evening rescued three kidnapped victims and subsequently, arrested two members of the kidnap syndicate operating around Ifira Akoko/ Ido Ani road in Ose Local Government Area of the state.

The three victims who were travelling with the member of their Church from Benue state to Akure, Ondo State capital, for a church programme were abducted by the gunmen who lay siege on the road.

The victims include a 52-year-old Adewale Adebisi, Mary Ahan and Miss Ladi Bude, were whisked into the forest by the gunmen from their vehicle immediately they stopped at the road block.

It was gathered that the gunmen flagged down the vehicle in the middle of the night and the driver was forced to stop when he noticed that the men were heavily armed.

Some other members of the Church in the bus raised the alarm while some residents of the community sent a distress call to the men of the Amotekun who responded swiftly.

According to one of the victims, the timely intervention of the Amotekun corps who combed the forest led to the release of two of the victims while one other victim was held hostage by the kidnappers.

He, however, said the men of the security outfit captured two of the suspected kidnappers with the victim, while the suspects were arrested immediately during the rescue operation.

Narrating his ordeal, the driver of the bus, Adebisi said “we were coming for church (Easter) program when we ran into the barricade of the hoodlums. They were Fulani and eight in number armed to the teeth.

“This was after the program at around 1:30am and they flagged my vehicle down, as a truck was in front of us. I was able to see them but saw that only one of them was armed before we got down of the vehicle.

“They asked us to start moving into the bush and we trekked in the bush for some hours before men of the Amotekun corps met with us and rescued us from the people.”

Confirming the rescue of the three victims and arrest of the two suspected kidnappers, the Commander of Amotekun in the state, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, said his arrested the suspects in the forest.

He said his men swung to action after a distress call and they were able to apprehend the suspected kidnappers and rescued the victims unhurt after combing the forest.

Adeleye said “Yes we thank God for the release of the victims even though our men are still on ground combing the bush.

“We responded immediately after the distress call and our men were able to rescue the victims into safety. The safety of life and property of the good people of Ondo State is most paramount to the corp.

“We will continue to ensure safety of the people in the state. We assure the good people of Ondo State that their safety is guaranteed.

“To the criminals we advise them to park and go because there will be no hidden a place for them.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE