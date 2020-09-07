American Poker: Beginner’s guide on how to play

The poker game has many different variants; some of these seem similar; however, they each have specific quarks and strategies that differ. In the much-loved gangster movies, a game known as five-card draw might be the game in play or even what’s known as a seven-card stud; for example, well some of today’s better-versed players could be playing a game called Omaha hi-lo, with a number of some of the personal rules in place.

If you are itching to try something new, your ticket to casino game heaven could be American poker.

What makes it special?

An action-packed video poker game similar to the original style with a pinch of a new twist.

Its straightforward and easy gameplay is a suitable game for new beginners and advanced poker game players.

Due to its interactive features, you will experience a lot of fun and access a bonus feature.

An introduction to American poker

With its video slot style feature, American poker is a card game related to regular video poker.

However, it has some distinguishable features that make it stand out as an exciting and fun alternative.

It is usually played with a standard 52 card deck but has an extra joker added.

The Joker’s goal is to act as a wild, and it’s able to replace any other card to progress you further towards a successful combination.

American poker has been designed to have an ultimate United States sense to it. This does not, however, affect the gameplay experience. It is interesting to note that the game first took hold in land-based casinos in Germany. It has, however, been adopted in many online casinos around the world.

The graphics usually come without really standing out. This is so that they don’t act as a distraction, and you can get right into the game immediately.

This is ideal for those who prefer a more cunning type of maneuvering as opposed to brilliant showmanship. This makes it a down-to-earth game and makes it perfect for the ultimate Poker experience.

Gameplay

One of the notable best things about American poker is its simplicity. In the game, you will be playing by yourself, so this doesn’t add any added pressure of playing against opponents.

Your only worry should be getting the best hand.

A hand featuring a pair of jacks or one that is higher than a pair of jacks is the game’s objective.

It should be noted that a better hand or any jacks are the paying combinations.

Below is a description of standard gameplay:

Poker players make an initial wager, and they are dealt with five cards. (You are lucky if you get a wild joker!)

Players are at liberty to decide which cards to hold or whether they can buy a draw.

If a player decides to buy a draw, the purchase is made at the same price as the initial wager.

A winning card combination originally from a pair of jacks straight flush, the royal flush happens to be the highest combination possible.

Features and rules

American poker generally does not have a lot of rules.

The rules are similar to too many other video poker games. The main difference, however, is the presence of the Joker wild and a mini bonus feature.

The mini bonus feature is activated when you land a pair of kings, Jacks, or aces in the first draw. This is a jackpot feature.

When this happens, the jackpot shoots up similarly to the amount placed in your initial wager. If you keep playing, the bonus gets more significant.

You can cash out the bonus if you land a pair of Queens on the first draw. It is when you decide to accept the bonus or drawing again in an attempt to work towards improving your hand.

Provided that you win the hand, several versions of American poker give you the chance to duplicate it through a standard game feature. A card is presented to you, and you have to guess if it’s red or black. If your guess is right, you are presented with a chance to multiply your profits.

However, you should note that different online casino developers have crafted their games a little different from each other. This will lead to the features and rules differing slightly from each other.

You can always try out different versions to see which ones are suitable for you. This will enable you to know which ones you like best. You can go for a popular and fun version of All American Poker. You can also try out the newer versions like the American Poker V.

Tips and strategy

It is essential to work with an introductory video poker strategy. This is because American poker operates the same as other online video poker games.

Below are some tips for a more fun and smooth game.

Get acquainted with the poker hand rankings.