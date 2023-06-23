Ambassador (Dr) Victor Adesewa Adegbile, the esteemed CEO of Land Republic, a rapidly growing real estate investment firm based in Lekki, Lagos, has been honoured with the prestigious National Outstanding Leadership Award of Excellence by the Congress of Nigeria Youth (CONYO).

This esteemed recognition acknowledges Dr Adegbile’s exceptional leadership acumen, remarkable contributions to youth development, empowerment of the less privileged, and his unwavering commitment to selfless service to humanity.

The recognition ceremony, held at the firm’s headquarters in Lekki, Lagos, on 23rd June 2023, witnessed the gathering of distinguished personalities, youth leaders, and members of CONYO who came together to celebrate Dr Adegbile’s remarkable achievements and dedication to creating a positive impact in Nigerian society.

As an Ambassador of hope to Nigerian youths, Dr Adegbile has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to uplifting the younger generation. Through his visionary leadership, he has spearheaded numerous initiatives that empower and inspire young Nigerians to realize their full potential. His efforts have focused on education, skill development, and providing opportunities for disadvantaged youths to thrive.

Under Dr Adegbile’s leadership, Land Republic has witnessed significant growth and success in the real estate sector. The company’s innovative approach to property development, coupled with its commitment to sustainable practices, has set new standards in the industry. Furthermore, Land Republic’s social responsibility initiatives have positively impacted the lives of countless individuals and communities.

Expressing his gratitude for the prestigious award, Dr Victor Adesewa Adegbile said, “I am deeply honoured to receive this recognition from the Congress of Nigeria Youth. This award is a testament to the collective efforts of our team at Land Republic and our unwavering commitment to serving the community. I believe that by investing in the youth and providing them with the necessary tools and support, we can create a brighter future for our nation.”

The National Outstanding Leadership Award of Excellence bestowed upon Dr Adegbile serves as an inspiration to the Nigerian youth, demonstrating the transformative power of leadership and service. His exemplary achievements and dedication to youth development will undoubtedly motivate and empower countless individuals to contribute positively to society.

As an Ambassador of hope, Dr Victor Adesewa Adegbile continues to be a shining example of the positive impact one person can make. Through his leadership, Land Republic’s continued success, and tireless efforts in youth empowerment, he is helping to shape a brighter future for Nigeria.