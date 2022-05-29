​​Allow democracy prevail in APC, Akinwande urges Buhari

Latest News
By Tribune Online
​​Allow democracy prevail in APC
An aspirant in the just concluded All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries for the House of Assembly positions in Ogun State, Engr Gbenga Akinwande, has advised President Muhammadu Buhari not to scheme out anybody from the presidential race.
Recall that Akinwande was disfranchised in the APC primaries for Yewa North 1 Isokan state constituency by the decisions of the governor to return the incumbent back to the office.
Akinwande said that many party members are still aggrieved with the party on how the leaders managed the House of Assembly and House of Representatives races in the state.


He said the decision of the party to strengthen the incumbents with the party structure and empower them with money against other contestants was unfair and unjust.
He further advised the president to allow the will and wishes of the people to prevail at the APC presidential primary.
Meanwhile, Akinwande congratulated Prince Dapo Abiodun, Senator Olamilekan Adeola (Yayi), Prince Gboyega Nasir Isiaka and Honourable Adegoke Awoso over their selection to represent the APC at the next general elections.
He challenged them to come out with sustainable solutions to many of the problems​​ facing the grassroots in the state.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

NIGERIAN workers are constitutionally-free to participate in politics, lawyer, Mr Femi Falana has said. He was responding to the warning from the central government to civil servants to stay off politics…

Battle For New Alaafin Begins As Ruling Houses Insist On Producing Next Oba

SUCCESSION battle for the throne of Alaafin of Oyo has begun in earnest in Oyo kingdom, as interested ruling families have picked up the gauntlet to produce the successor to the late Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III…

Court Admits More Evidence Against Alleged Fake Army General, Bolarinwa

A Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos, presided over by Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo, has admitted more evidence against the alleged fake army General, Bolarinwa Abiodun, who claimed to have linked to former President Olusegun Obasanjo…

​​

MONEY MAKING OPPORTUNITY- We will pay you in naira or dollars(whichever you prefer) directly to your designated bank account as you will earn from one or variety of businesses we invest in, ranging from Real estate, Agriculture, Transportation, Construction, Metals, Crude oil, Aviation, Hospitality etc. Click here for full details

You might also like
Latest News

It’s time to uproot APC’s bad governance ― Atiku

Latest News

Ifeanyi Ubah, Umeadi, others secure YPP Senatorial, Reps tickets in Anambra

Latest News

Yelwa clash: Bauchi gov orders arrest, prosecution of perpetrators, regrets killing…

Latest News

FG to earn over N207bn from proposed NNPC Specialist Hospitals, intravenous plant…

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More