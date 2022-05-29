​​Allow democracy prevail in APC, Akinwande urges Buhari

An aspirant in the just concluded All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries for the House of Assembly positions in Ogun State, Engr Gbenga Akinwande, has advised President Muhammadu Buhari not to scheme out anybody from the presidential race.

Recall that Akinwande was disfranchised in the APC primaries for Yewa North 1 Isokan state constituency by the decisions of the governor to return the incumbent back to the office.

Akinwande said that many party members are still aggrieved with the party on how the leaders managed the House of Assembly and House of Representatives races in the state.





He said the decision of the party to strengthen the incumbents with the party structure and empower them with money against other contestants was unfair and unjust.

He further advised the president to allow the will and wishes of the people to prevail at the APC presidential primary.

Meanwhile, Akinwande congratulated Prince Dapo Abiodun, Senator Olamilekan Adeola (Yayi), Prince Gboyega Nasir Isiaka and Honourable Adegoke Awoso over their selection to represent the APC at the next general elections.