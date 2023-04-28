Multi-award-winning musician, Akinola Ayoola Michael, prominently known in the Nigeria social circles as Alayo Melody Singer, recently returned to the country from his successful United Kingdom (UK) musical tour.

Alayo has again extended his fast-rising music career as he has signed a new deal with wave-making promoter, Sammek Entertainment, a US based international music promoter.

With this new development, the top juju music/gospel artiste who had toured some major countries like the United Kingdom, UAE, France, Italy, Germany etc in recent time, has been designated for an outstanding international award during the Sammek Entertainment 10th anniversary of culture slated for October 21 and 22 in the United States.

It was also gathered that this year’s festival which is promised to be a grand one in the US that will last for a year. A household name in the Nigerian music industry, Alayo Melody Singer has a music career spanning over three decades with international appearances and performances which has won him several laurels.

Speaking on the latest move, the Juju Gospel crooner said “Yes, it is true, though not the first time of signing a deal with an international marketer. I have always had a brand in the United Kingdom (Alex K Money production). They are my publicists in the UK.

“With the profitable business relationship, I felt the need to spread my tentacles and meet the demand of our teeming fans in US, which informed why we joyfully accepted an offer from Sammek Moments Entertainment to handle our media and publicity in US. Our fans in USA should expect multiple appearances and performances,” he concluded.