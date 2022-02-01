Alao-Akala for burial February 18

Remains of the late former Oyo governor Adebayo Alao-Akala will be interred at his Ogbomoso residence on Friday, February 18.

This was contained in a burial programme released by Honourable Dokun Odebunmi, Chairman, Media Arm of the burial central planning committee.

The burial programme detailed weeklong events spanning Ibadan and Ogbomoso that is scheduled to start on Monday, February 14.

The events commence on February 14 with Lecture and Day of Tributes by the political class to hold at Jogor Centre, Liberty Road, Ibadan.

This is to be followed on Tuesday, February 15 with a Lecture and Day of Tributes scheduled for the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso and a praise night at Alao-Akala’s Ibadan residence later in the evening.

A lying-in-state is scheduled to hold at the House of Chiefs, State Secretariat, on Wednesday, February 16 after which a motorcade will be led to Ogbomoso while a Cultural Display and Parade will be done in Ogbomoso, on Thursday, February 17.

Funeral events will be wrapped up with a thanksgiving service at Baptist Church, Ogbomoso.

