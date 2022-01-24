Alao-Akala among first persons I consulted when nominated VP —Osinbajo 

VICE President Yemi Osinbajo, on Sun- day paid condolence visits to the families of late former governor of Oyo State, Chief Adebayo Alao-Akala; late Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Jimoh Oyewumi and late Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji, where he recalled his various forms of a personal relationship with the three personalities while they were alive.

Speaking at the Ogbomoso family home of Alao-Akala, Osinbajo recalled that the late former governor was one of the first few people he consulted when he was nominated as vice presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2015.

Upon being told of the APC nomination, the Vice President said Alao-Akala’s remark was, “Professor politics is not child’s play. Osinbajo referred to AlaoAkala as his go-to person for advice; one who was kindhearted, decent, and generous with his time, advice and resources.

Osinbajo said of Alao-Akala: “When in 2015 I was nominated as vice presidential candidate of the APC, one of the very first people that I consulted with was Chief Adebayo Alao-Akala.

“In fact, my dear brother and friend, Professor Oyelowo Oyewo, was the one with whom I arranged to meet him in Ikoyi and we met several times thereafter and he gave me advice as you would have imagined how a politician of note would.

“He said, ‘Professor, this politics is not child’s play’. He was so kind and generous with his time and gave me so much advice and so much support. I cannot forget how extremely generous he was with his time, advice, resources and everything.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

At the family house of the late Soun, Osinbajo said Oba Oyewumi was true to his name, ‘Ajagungbade’ as he conquered for his people, conquered illiteracy and underdevelopment, loved and served his community.

For his four-decade reign, he noted that the late Soun was passionate about Ogbomoso’s development with a record of attracting at least 150 secondary schools, attracting a National Electricity Power Power Authority (NEPA) station to boost electricity supply, ensuring establishment of law courts and an Area Police Command in Ogbomoso.

Osinbajo described Oyewumi as a source of inspiration to everyone, including many who had served the country in the highest offices, who regularly sought his counsel, and lived a life that showed that hard work and honesty pay.

He further noted that the reign of the late Soun of Ogbomoso was long, peaceful and progressive, saying he portrayed exceptional and transformational style of leadership with indelible marks of peace and prosperity.

Osinbajo said: “My first formal interaction with him was in his role as chairman of one of the foremost centres for local and international training in law and commerce, the Centre for law and business, founded by his son, my brother and friend, Prince Dapo Oyewunmi.

“I, along with Professor Oyelowo Oyewo, current Attorney-General of Oyo State, was privileged to serve on the board. His stature, wisdom, and maturity were important in laying the solid foundation that the organisation now enjoys both locally and internationally.”

At the condolence visit to the home of the late Olubadan, Osinbajo said Oba Adetunji was renowned as a person who did not betray people or backtrack on his promise.

The vice president added that Oba Adetunji left behind a good name as legacy that will last for generations to come, and lived a fulfilled life.

Osinbajo stated: “Anytime, Baba always prayed for us. He would do exactly what he said he would do; he never betrayed people. No one knows people who betray more than politicians. For a politician to say someone does not betray, it means a lot. He lived a fulfilled life. It is only God that sustains a person to attain the position of Olubadan. God was gracious unto him for him to become Olubadan. He succeeded in all he did.”