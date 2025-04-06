Why Tope Alabi refused to perform at Liz Anjorin’s surprise Birthday

I can never use my money to call Aunty Tope Alabi to sing for me —Anjorin

Renowned gospel singer Tope Alabi has found herself at the center of controversy after reportedly refusing to perform at actress Liz Anjorin’s surprise birthday party — despite allegedly receiving a payment of N2.5 million from fans who organized the event.

According to multiple sources, Alabi was invited by well-meaning fans of Anjorin to give a surprise performance at the birthday celebration.

However, upon arriving at the venue, the gospel singer declined to step down from her vehicle, insisting she would not perform. Her decision has since sparked intense public speculation and backlash

While Alabi has so far declined to comment on the matter, industry insiders believe her decision may not be unconnected to Liz Anjorin’s controversial reputation. Anjorin, who has been described as a controversial figure in Nollywood, has been involved in several high-profile feuds — most notably with fellow actress Iyabo Ojo.

Those who should know suggested that Alabi may have chosen to distance herself from Anjorin’s brand due to these ongoing controversies.

In a swift and fiery reaction, Anjorin took to social media to air her grievances. She expressed disappointment in her fans for inviting a gospel singer to her party, emphasising her Islamic faith and stating she would have preferred an Islamic artist.

Anjorin also criticised what she described as a wasteful expenditure, arguing that the millions spent could have helped people in need, especially those struggling with hospital bills.

“I can never use my money to call Aunty Tope Alabi to sing for me,” Anjorin wrote. “The best of her songs is in her album and I can easily play it in my house.”

The actress concluded her statement by saying she harbours no ill will towards Alabi but made it clear: “Aunty Tope, I love you but I don’t need you.”

As the drama continues to unfold, many are watching to see if Alabi will eventually break her silence — or if the silence itself speaks volumes.

READ ALSO: How theft allegation dealt with me —Liz Anjorin